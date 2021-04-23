Reader Comment: Idaho students deserve better

To say this past year has been a challenge for educators is an understatement. Around this time last year, educators began to accept the hard reality that they would not be in person with their students for the remainder of the year. They went into summer break unable to say goodbye to their students. Once summer ended and schools opened again — whether virtual, hybrid and or face-to-face—teachers, parents, and students struggled with lack of connectivity, switching between in-person and virtual instruction and continuing to deal with the anxiety of the unknown. I have witnessed many teachers working their contracted eight-hour day and then putting in three to four more hours in the evening preparing their lessons online for students who were quarantined and trying to communicate with students and families that couldn’t be reached during the day. Many teachers are still answering parent and student emails in the middle of the night. Teachers are exhausted, and at the same time, facing criticism for problems that are beyond their control. Still, they continue to do their jobs. Idaho teachers are amazing, and I am so proud to work with them every day.
Most teachers across Idaho have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, and districts have made many changes to ensure that classrooms are safe. However, this does not mean that we are not still seeing challenges. The need for addressing educator and student mental health has gotten much more pressing. Students are experiencing anxiety around state-wide testing and trying to recover credits or skills that have been missed due to the interrupted learning that has taken place. The need for school counselors and smaller class sizes has become even more apparent. Our state legislators have had a great opportunity to address these and many other concerns that have come to the surface as a direct result of educating during a pandemic.
Idaho ranks 51 in per-pupil spending. That means that Idaho is spending less money on your child than if you lived in any other state. We have the sixth-largest class sizes in the nation, and our teacher pay is among the lowest in the country. This year, our Idaho legislators had an opportunity to make some positive changes for our students and teachers. We are currently sitting on a budget surplus of over $600 million. Yet, our legislators did not pass a single bill that would help Idaho students when we desperately need to address the interrupted learning that has taken place across the state. There were bills that were proposed with the intent to undermine the profession, one that would punish districts for staying remote, even when conditions are not safe to be in person, a bill that attacked collective bargaining for teachers, and another one that was to even to lower the bar for being an Idaho teacher, by allowing anyone with a four-year degree to be certified as a teacher without the necessary teacher training. These anti-teacher and anti-student bills were killed in the Senate Education Committee, but not before teachers had to spend their evenings reaching out to community members, parents, and legislators educating them as to why they would be wrong for Idaho students.
After these dangerous pieces of legislation were killed, they decided to hold the K-12 education budget hostage, killing it on the House Floor. Sadly, killing the budget was not about the money; it was because the legislature chose to reinforce unfounded rhetoric about indoctrination and social justice. Educators are now under attack for teaching state-approved curriculum. Curriculum that goes through a very thorough vetting process. Our legislature had an opportunity to help educators and students address very real concerns. An opportunity to write legislation that helped close the digital divide, address the social and emotional needs of our students and educators and provide opportunities for early childhood education to name a few. They had an opportunity to provide adequate funding that would help Idaho attain the schools our students deserve. So much wasted opportunity. Our legislators should be ashamed. Our educators, our communities, our students deserve better.
Peggy Hot is the regional representative of the Idaho Education Association’s Government Relations/Political Action Committee. She is also National Education Association Director and an instructional coach in the Twin Falls School District