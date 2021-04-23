Reader Comment: Idaho students deserve better

Idaho ranks 51 in per-pupil spending. That means that Idaho is spending less money on your child than if you lived in any other state. We have the sixth-largest class sizes in the nation, and our teacher pay is among the lowest in the country. This year, our Idaho legislators had an opportunity to make some positive changes for our students and teachers. We are currently sitting on a budget surplus of over $600 million. Yet, our legislators did not pass a single bill that would help Idaho students when we desperately need to address the interrupted learning that has taken place across the state. There were bills that were proposed with the intent to undermine the profession, one that would punish districts for staying remote, even when conditions are not safe to be in person, a bill that attacked collective bargaining for teachers, and another one that was to even to lower the bar for being an Idaho teacher, by allowing anyone with a four-year degree to be certified as a teacher without the necessary teacher training. These anti-teacher and anti-student bills were killed in the Senate Education Committee, but not before teachers had to spend their evenings reaching out to community members, parents, and legislators educating them as to why they would be wrong for Idaho students.