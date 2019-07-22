As a first-term freshman legislator, I take seriously my responsibilities and have worked hard to represent my constituents. One of the most emotional and contentious issues we faced was legislation that attempted to reform the initiative process. At times this discussion sank to low levels, including name-calling, questioning of people’s motives, and blanket stereotyping.
Now that we are two-months removed from the session I’d like to discuss initiative reform/improvement logically and rationally: The idea that a small number of districts/counties can dictate which initiatives are placed on the ballot is contrary to the ideals of Idaho’s inclusive initiative process. The most important feature of our initiative process is its inclusiveness to all Idaho’s citizens. The rural citizen is just as important as the urban citizen. Neither the rural nor urban citizen should be shut out of the process of choosing initiatives to be put on the ballot.
The issues of transparency and integrity are just as important, if not more so. Transparency can only be improved if initiative efforts continue to comply with the same campaign finance laws candidates for public office comply with. Just as the voter has the right to know their candidate’s campaign finance history, so too should the voter know the campaign finance history for the initiative. The media shares in this responsibility and needs to inform Idaho’s citizens “where the money comes from.”
To increase integrity, many who work on initiatives state that “paying by the hour” instead of paying on a “‘per signature” basis will yield “better” results: Per Ballotpedia, California Rep. Evan Low (D28) sponsored legislation in 2018 to ban payment-per-signature. He said, “Some signature-gathering firms compensate circulators based on the number of signatures they collect, which is known as “Bounty Hunting.” These bounty hunters have an incentive to do whatever they can to get an individual’s signature-even deceit the person or cheat the system. In order to qualify for the ballot, some initiative proponents qualify their initiatives by illegally misinforming voters and forging names.” He said banning payment-per-signature would help “maintain the integrity of the initiative process by eliminating the incentive for paid signature gatherers to approach individuals aggressively and spread misinformation.” Oregon PROHIBITS paying signature gatherers based on the number of signatures collected. The ban was challenged but upheld in Prete v. Bradbury in 2006.
Another way to improve integrity lies in training/registration for paid initiative signature collectors. Paid signature collectors advocate for a signature to promote an initiative. At the Statehouse, those who are paid to promote ideas are called lobbyists. Lobbyists must register with the state. Per Ballotpedia, Oregon requires paid signature collectors register with the state and carry “evidence of registration” with them as they gather. By law, this evidence includes a photo of the circulator and their registration number. As part of this registration, circulators must also complete a training course. Oregon also requires any organization/person that pays persons to collect signatures register with the state. In preliminary discussions with Idaho Secretary of state, Lawrence Denney, this would be relatively easy to accomplish in Idaho. Please note that unpaid signature collectors would not need to register with the state.
Increasing inclusion, transparency, and integrity in the initiative process does not impact the ability to run an initiative. These improvements simply help protect the integrity of the process and provide more transparency for the voter. Inclusion, integrity, and transparency in the initiative process and at the ballot box deserves our overwhelming support.
