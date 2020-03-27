Reader Comment: Idaho schools adapting quickly to meet student needs

For Idaho educators, as for all Idahoans, this rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic has been a time of quick study and rapid response, with unprecedented challenges from all directions.

School leaders and teachers are suddenly being confronted with what it looks like to provide vital instruction and services while physical classrooms are closed and we are learning the new norms of social interaction.

Families and students throughout Idaho are counting on our education system to continue making sure kids have essential services, such as nutritious meals and meaningful instruction vital to their safety and well-being, despite being cut off from virtually all of their customary interactions.

It’s a tall order, and it’s a work in progress. But it is made so much easier by the willingness, energy and innovation of our educators and education partners throughout the state who are working long, hard and smart. As Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, I am tremendously impressed and encouraged by the skill, creativity, collaboration and commitment of school administrators, teachers and support staff as we strive to make this strange temporary reality as workable and “normal” as possible.

