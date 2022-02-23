Reader Comment: Idaho’s policy to eradicate ninety percent of the gray wolf population is an act of ecocide.

The State of Idaho’s policy to eradicate ninety percent of the gray wolf population is an act of ecocide. As a keystone species vital to healthy ecosystems, the preservation of Idaho wolves has never been as urgent given the biodiversity crisis facing our planet. About 1,500 wolves face persecution 24/7/365 which puts them under unbearable stress. No other large carnivore or game species is subject to this relentless and deadly harassment. Therefore, the decimation of 1,350 of these highly social animals will leave none unscathed.

Also, wolf society is highly ordered and where there is ample wild prey and minimal human intrusion, pastoral agriculture can coexist with wolves where pack culture is allowed to flourish naturally and livestock producers practice responsible animal husbandry.

Wolves are sentient, social, intelligent and emotional creatures that live in multi-generational families or packs where lifelong bonds develop between pack members. Rituals reinforce hierarchical rank, group cohesion and individual family roles.

The indiscriminate killing of wolves can send packs into disarray and wolf society into disorder.

In Idaho, it is legal to trap, snare, shoot, bait, hunt with hounds and run over with motorized vehicles any wolf. It’s also legal to gas nursing mothers and pups in dens. Unbelievably, bounties have been reinstated.

These abhorrent practices were legalized by your elected politicians. It’s appalling that acts of such cruelty and savagery could be codified in state law anywhere.

The slaughter of 1,350 wolves might be legal but it is morally indefensible. There is no place for this kind of vengeance, brutality and malice toward any animal in civilized society.

Whatever your attitude toward wolves, if you believe it is important to protect democracy from those who would subvert it, I ask you to challenge the lawmakers who made this possible.

The recent relisting of gray wolves in the Lower 48 to the Endangered Species Act exempts Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and parts of eastern Oregon and Washington. Given the dire situation in the northern Rockies, it is baffling but it seems that opportunistic and furtive politicians with an anti-wolf bias slipped a rider into the 2011 Congressional budget that removed these wolves from future ESA protection.

Cast your mind back to the political stalemate in Washington, D.C. that led to the government shutdowns. Just when our country was grinding to a halt, a sneaky politician presumably from Idaho took advantage of all of us.

Does this scurrilous conduct disturb you as much as me?

And it gets better. Idaho Wildlife Services uses taxpayer dollars to pay USDA agents to gas nursing mothers and pups in wolf dens. So what we have here is USDA working against the US Department of Interior.

The 1995 wolf reintroduction was not popular with Idaho Cattle Association or Idaho Sportsman’s Alliance and their anti-wolf rhetoric and dirty politics are built on lies and deceit.

I think they’ve had it all their way for too long. They can’t continue to enjoy exclusive privileges like grazing on public lands and political representation in natural resource policy when they so brazenly and ungraciously take them for granted.

As an American citizen, those wolves belong as much to me as they do any Idahoan. They were reintroduced by the United States government. And I own a share of the federal lands that comprise sixty three percent of Idaho.

Doug Pazienza is an American ex-pat in England. He lives on a coastal farm in Northumberland. Wolves have been Doug’s avocation for nearly fifty years. He enjoys studying wolf biology, ecology and ethology and is affiliated with a dozen wolf advocacy organizations and groups. You can reach him at dougpazienza@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0