Reader Comment: Idaho’s Higher Education System deserves commendation

Now that Idaho’s public higher education spring 2021 commencement ceremonies are over, as board president, I want to congratulate the administrators, faculty, and staff at each of Idaho’s colleges and universities, and draw attention to their remarkable accomplishments since March 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the entire education system.

More than 10,400 students graduated this spring from our eight public community colleges and four-year institutions. This is an extraordinary accomplishment that occurred because of the agility demonstrated by the institutions, first by quickly transitioning to remote learning 14 months ago, and then by immediately getting to work on detailed plans to bring students safely back to campus as soon as possible.

Institution leaders held daily and then weekly conference calls, sharing ideas and strategies.

They operated as one system and it paid off. When most colleges and universities across the nation were shut down, Idaho’s public institutions opened their doors last fall and they have remained open. It was an extraordinary effort and I commend everyone involved.

Institution presidents and administrators also did an amazing job managing finances during a very uncertain time.