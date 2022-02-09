Reader Comment: Idaho’s extra revenue is headed back where it belongs

What is the fairest way to spend a surplus?

When the government takes in more revenue than it needs, we have a choice to make. Do we invest the surplus into new government programs? Or squirrel it away for a rainy day?

Both these choices have their merits, but we’ve chosen a different path. The most fair — and most effective — thing we can do with Idaho’s budget surplus is to refund the excess dollars to the people of Idaho.

It’s important for all of us to remember that the money the government collects in taxes belongs to the people of Idaho. The government doesn’t own it; it’s entrusted to us to use responsibly on the people’s behalf.

The truth of the matter is that the people of Idaho are the ones who know best how to put this money to work. Idaho families know, far better than any state agency or the elected members of the Legislature, what they and their communities need most, and the best way we in the Legislature can support them is by returning that decision making power to the people.

The Idaho House’s 2022 Tax Relief bill, just signed by the governor, will send $350 million back to the people of Idaho. This comes to 12% of tax paid or $75 per taxpayer, whichever is bigger. We’re following up last year’s record tax cut — 9% or $50 — by restoring even more of Idahoans’ hard-earned money to their own pockets.

We also cut Idaho’s corporate income tax, from 6.9% to 6%. Idaho has been discovered, and businesses are paying attention. Lowering the corporate income tax makes Idaho more competitive with other states, and will bring more good-paying jobs to the people of Idaho.

And, finally, we’re simplifying the tax code, reducing the number of brackets from five to four, and lowering rates across the board. This is especially important because Idaho’s top tax bracket kicks in at just $7,939 in taxable income — the overwhelming majority of these people are not “high-income” at all. We are committed to making life easier and less expensive for working Idahoans.

Reducing the tax burden on Idaho citizens continues the strong trend of conservative leadership that the Idaho House has consistently demonstrated in recent years. Idaho is succeeding precisely because our low-tax, high-freedom environment is so attractive to people looking to escape the overbearing, high-tax nanny states of some of our neighbors. Continuing to lower the tax burden on our citizens is exactly the kind of strong, fiscally responsible policy that has made Idaho the fastest-growing state in the country and will allow for that growth to continue.

The government has a tremendous responsibility to use the people’s tax dollars wisely and frugally, and when there is a surplus, it is both fiscally prudent and morally right to return that surplus to the people — which is who it belongs to in the first place.

Rep. Steven Harris (R-Meridian) represents District 21 and chairs the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. Rep. Mike Moyle (R-Star) represents District 14 and is the House majority leader.

