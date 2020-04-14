Reader Comment: Idaho philanthropy joins together to raise and distribute COVID-19 funds

Over the years, we’ve heard people lament that our state’s businesses and corporations aren’t as philanthropic as they used to be, not as involved in our communities.

Based on what we have seen these last three weeks, we disagree. Idaho-grown companies and foundations, and those from around the region, responded quickly to the crisis. Our Lead Funding Partners are M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Micron Technology, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Together they contributed $800,000 and counting.

We say “and counting” because Micron Technology is doubling all team member contributions and more than $225,000 has been received, which is incredible.

And that kind of collective giving is the best way to make an impact. The $100 you give may not feel like it makes a difference. But when we give together, your $100 gets combined with every other person who donates. And THAT’S how we get to $1.2 million in less than three weeks.

We sincerely thank all of you who have donated during Idaho’s time of need, whether you gave to the COVID-19 Fund for Idaho, directly to your favorite nonprofit or by supporting local businesses. The need is great, and it is going to continue.

We can help each other get through this difficult time if we continue to think as a community. We encourage everyone to look for ways to support each other and the organizations that are making a difference.

Karen Bilowith is president and CEO of Idaho Community Foundation and Bill Maikranz is president and CEO of United Way of South Central Idaho