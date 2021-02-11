Reader Comment: Idaho Outfitters & Guides on Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Fund

+7 This GOP congressman wants to remove 4 dams to save Idaho’s salmon. It’ll cost billions. An Idaho Republican congressman wants to end the salmon wars by removing select hydroelectric dams, replacing the electricity lost, paying communities and businesses, and giving American Indian tribes more power.

The real issue with calls to retire the LSRD has been that there have not previously been plans/funding/assurances for those industries and communities that depend on the current Snake River System to ensure they are not left out to dry as a result.

Such concerns are not limited to directly dependent industries. Indeed, despite the serious economic impacts of declining salmon populations on our industry and on rural river communities, the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association membership has continued to oppose solutions that exclude or come at the expense of other Idahoans and other industries.

People in our industry have been in a state of uncertainty for years now about how poor fish returns will continue to impact our livelihoods. We do not want our neighbors who depend on the Columbia and Snake rivers as they are today to face similar challenges.

In the Columbia Basin Fund, we for the first time have a framework that accounts for those needs and assurances in a comprehensive and realistic way. Congressman Simpson has done well to ensure that the plan includes financial investments and assurances for industries who depend on dams. We would like to work together with these industries to help ensure that their needs are met. We firmly believe that this is the best way forward for every Idahoan.