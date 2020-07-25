Reader Comment: Idaho Needs a Reality Check on Reopening Schools Safely

Public education in Idaho is on a collision course, with two trains barreling toward each other. On one track is an out-of-control increase in cases of a deadly virus. On the other track is Idaho’s woeful funding of public education.
It is an unfortunate, but somewhat self-inflicted dilemma. State and local officials want to reopen schools, but they lack the resources to do it safely and effectively. COVID-19 cases are spiking exponentially just as state officials have rolled out recommendations for reopening schools. If Idaho is going to reopen school buildings during a pandemic, resources for districts and equitable learning opportunities for all students are imperative.
Idaho’s professional educators know that in-person instruction is markedly better than emergency and online education. But more and more we are realizing that those benefits do not outweigh the risk to the health, and even the very lives of educators, students, and families. It is time to recognize our professional educators as “essential workers”, prioritize their safety, and provide hazard pay and the resources and support they and their students deserve. Educators are essential, but not expendable.
Reopening our schools safely will require modifications to the traditional way of doing things, all of which come with a price tag. Providing face coverings, cleaning supplies, desk dividers, and achieving smaller class sizes to ensure physical distancing should be minimum requirements. Some key questions remain unanswered.
- Will districts be able to achieve smaller class sizes and physical distancing with the same, or in many cases, fewer personnel?
- Will they replace educators who decide not to risk their lives by returning to school buildings?
- Will classified employees receive the training and resources needed to provide the services that students need?
- Where will they find substitute teachers for educators who become sick?
- Without sufficient school medical personnel, how will they evaluate and treat students and staff who exhibit signs of COVID-19?
- How will districts support the mental and emotional health of students? Idaho’s counselor numbers were critically low before the pandemic, and COVID-19 will only make the situation worse.
Some of these questions could be addressed with sufficient funding from state, local, and federal sources. The harsh reality is that Idaho’s leaders have put their local school districts, professional educators, and students in a precarious position. Here are some troubling facts:
- Idaho ranks 51st out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in per student funding.
- With the 2006 tax shift and the 2018 tax cut, among other examples, Idaho has consistently misfired on opportunities to substantially invest in public education.
- We are facing a mandated $99 millio
- n holdback for K-12 public education in 2020-2021.
- Already heavily reliant on local levies and bonds, districts are finding it even more difficult to pass these levies, which are “supplemental” in name only. Districts need them for essential student services.
- Rather than ramping up with the additional personnel needed for reopening in a pandemic, many local districts are cutting budgets and eliminating positions.
Idaho is at or near the highest percentage growth in COVID-19 cases. That is a troubling backdrop for a rush to reopen schools where large numbers of people will be gathering and health precautions will be difficult to achieve.
Rather than making unilateral decisions, all districts should have a committee of educators, parents, and health professionals providing input, with the safety of students and educators as the top priority. Since educators are the ones most impacted by the difficult decisions that will be made on reopening school buildings, they should have a voice in those decisions.
It’s time for a reality check on reopening school buildings in Idaho. With skyrocketing increases in COVID-19 cases, the future seems to be dictated by the virus. Parents will not send their kids into school buildings that are not safe. Educators will not be willing to risk their lives or the lives of their families. Schools will not be able to remain open.
School buildings absolutely should not reopen if cases continue to rise and there is community spread where the school district is located. If federal, state, and local officials are unwilling or unable to provide the resources and support to ensure that our schools can open safely, they should tap the brakes on reopening school buildings until circumstances have changed for the better.”
Layne McInelly, IEA President and the IEA Board of Directors
