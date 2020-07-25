Reader Comment: Idaho Needs a Reality Check on Reopening Schools Safely

Idaho is at or near the highest percentage growth in COVID-19 cases. That is a troubling backdrop for a rush to reopen schools where large numbers of people will be gathering and health precautions will be difficult to achieve.

Rather than making unilateral decisions, all districts should have a committee of educators, parents, and health professionals providing input, with the safety of students and educators as the top priority. Since educators are the ones most impacted by the difficult decisions that will be made on reopening school buildings, they should have a voice in those decisions.

It’s time for a reality check on reopening school buildings in Idaho. With skyrocketing increases in COVID-19 cases, the future seems to be dictated by the virus. Parents will not send their kids into school buildings that are not safe. Educators will not be willing to risk their lives or the lives of their families. Schools will not be able to remain open.

School buildings absolutely should not reopen if cases continue to rise and there is community spread where the school district is located. If federal, state, and local officials are unwilling or unable to provide the resources and support to ensure that our schools can open safely, they should tap the brakes on reopening school buildings until circumstances have changed for the better.”

Layne McInelly, IEA President and the IEA Board of Directors

