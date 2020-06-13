Reader Comment: Idaho leans on fiscally conservative principles in coronavirus relief decisions

In seven weeks, the extra $600-per-week unemployment benefit goes away. The bonuses help folks get back to work sooner.

The back-to-work bonuses — $1,500 for full-time workers and $750 for part-time workers, paid out after they return to work — will help get our economy going again. That benefits us all, and it saves taxpayer dollars in the long run.

President Trump, White House officials, and Congressional Republicans are looking at similar programs on the federal level.

I understand the frustration on the part of those who reported to work throughout this time, putting their own health at risk performing services that we all needed. It was and continues to be a stressful time, but many of us are fortunate we didn’t have major disruptions in our jobs or income — unlike those who were forced to file for unemployment benefits. Unfortunately, the CARES Act does not allow bonuses to go to those who have kept their jobs, but we are looking other ways to help this group.