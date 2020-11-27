Reader Comment: Idaho Launch seeks to lift up Idaho jobseekers

The product of all this research is the newly reconfigured Idaho Launch website, where we, in a partnership with the Idaho Department of Labor, seek to lift up all of Idaho, one jobseeker at a time. Idahoans can go there to fill out a simple form to apply for money to support their training. Visitors can also search by region for the skills and professional qualities employers are seeking in that region, as well as trending jobs and associated salaries in that region. You can also match up the skills/qualities you already possess with employer needs using the Skill Sync tool. But perhaps what’s most powerful about Idaho Launch is that it enables Idahoans who are looking to upgrade their skills and professional qualities to connect with those specific training opportunities, at Idaho institutions or through online training providers. What’s more, CARES Act monies have been earmarked for workforce training, such that part or all of the cost of one’s training could be paid for.