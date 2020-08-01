Reader Comment: Idaho family physicians call wearing masks in public

There is no question that masks are uncomfortable to wear. But that discomfort pales in comparison to the impact we can make on COVID-19. To put it bluntly, wearing a mask is a better option than needing a ventilator.

By wearing a mask you demonstrate that you care about your fellow Idahoans, and particularly the elderly and immunosuppressed. Do you want to be responsible for giving coronavirus to your parent or grandparent that may not survive?

We should do what we can to save lives, open schools, get people back to work, and improve our economy. When we share the story of how we made it through this pandemic, we want to tell our loved ones that our communities came together and did the best we could using the things we all can control.

As Family Physicians, we care about our patients, their families, and the communities we all live in. We care about this state, its schools, businesses, and churches. Please join us in doing all we can to keep each other safe. Wear a mask. Be part of the solution! It might just keep someone you love around long enough to look back at these times and be proud of how we all made it through this unprecedented time.

The Idaho Academy of Family Physicians Board of Directors: Cher Jacobsen, MD, President of the Board; Suzanna Hubele, MD; Mary Barinaga, MD; Boyd Southwick, MD; Ted Epperly, MD; Angie Devitt, MD.

The Idaho Academy of Family Physicians is a non-profit organization representing hundreds of Family Physicians across Idaho. Its mission is to advocate for Idaho family physicians and their patients.

