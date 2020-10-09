Reader Comment: Idaho educators facing exponential increase in workload during COVID-19 Crisis

Educators have a lot on their plates, even in the best of times. Keeping a classroom of students with different academic needs and abilities, disparate backgrounds, and unique personalities organized and engaged is challenging, to say the least. If you haven’t tried it, your grasp of the dedication, caring, and patience needed to pull it off is incomplete.

Now add in the COVID-19 pandemic that came on in spring of the last academic year and you have a public school system where educators are pulling double and triple duty with no increase in compensation and limited resources as they attempt to ensure Idaho students have the opportunities they deserve. The result? School employees are stressed out and overwhelmed by the unrealistically increased workload, diverse student needs, and technological limitations to reach all students.

I am hearing every day from professional educators at their wit’s end. Some are ready to leave the profession, possibly for good. Some are having panic attacks. Some have trouble sleeping. Some are asking their doctor for antidepressants. Many are sacrificing their own health and quality time with their families to have any chance of keeping up with their dramatically increased workloads.