Reader Comment: Idaho did the right thing by protecting women’s sports

Here’s my reality: Four times, my daughter has lost a state championship title to male athletes. It’s been heartbreaking to see Chelsea work so hard only to lose because of a policy that inherently puts girls at a disadvantage. I learned what it’s like to be told, “Your daughter has the right to participate, but not to win.”

And now, my daughter isn’t even allowed to enjoy her own victories. On back-to-back weekends since the lawsuit was filed in February, Chelsea won split-second races against one of the two male athletes who has dominated the field since 2017. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Chelsea had never beaten this athlete, whom she had raced head-to-head against for a state or New England championship title 10 different times. Ten times the male athlete took home the title of champion while Chelsea and other female athletes had to quietly settle for runner-up. None of the reporters asked her about those 10 races.