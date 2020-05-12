Reader Comment: Idaho Businesses Have No Control Over Gas Prices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every Idahoan has been enjoying record-low gas prices. While those prices have put the hurt on local family-owned businesses like mine, they are undoubtedly a reflection of the incredible volatility in the market—to the benefit of the consumer. They’ve been set by factors out of my control or the control of anyone selling fuel in the Gem State. Now, as Idaho starts to get back to work, that volatile market is pushing those prices up sharply. You might’ve already seen the prices in your neighborhood spike a dime or more in a single day. But remember, that cost increase is for the same reasons as the huge price drop: factors completely beyond our control.

There is a myriad of factors that make up Idaho’s gas prices, which we can track from the oil fields to your tank. The first factor is the price of crude oil, which plummeted this year to a negative dollar amount, for the first time ever. A glut of crude worldwide helped create Idaho’s historically low pump prices. The next factor/step requires refining that oil. Normally, the price of fuel starts to go up this time of year as refineries transition to a summer blend, which costs more to make. Once the refineries have done their job, we need to get that finished product to our gas stations. This is where, as Idahoans, we see our costs go up.