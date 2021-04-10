Reader Comment: Idaho AEYC serves as an organizer, connector and resource

Idaho AEYC applied for the grant renewal to continue the work of providing communities the support they need to improve access to early learning opportunities and resources. The Early Learning Collaboratives are a key ingredient to serving the unique needs of families with young children throughout Idaho. These partnerships are driven by dedicated local leaders who have put immense work into improving their communities and creating localized solutions specific to their corner of our great state. Idaho AEYC serves as an organizer, connector and resource assisting these communities in reaching objectives they set themselves.

Idaho AEYC has been active in Idaho for over 20 years serving as a resource for parents, early learning professionals, and policymakers. Idaho AEYC is a separate entity from its national affiliate. We are governed by our own board, made up of Idahoans from across the state. Furthermore, the most recent fabrications published about funding for this grant going to a California-based non-profit called the Early Learning Institute are entirely false. Idaho AEYC simply has a program with a similar name. The two are completely unrelated. Misinformation spread such as this is incredibly damaging to Idaho’s families.