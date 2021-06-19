Reader Comment: Humphreys Responds to Idaho Leadership Spat

The mask-mandates were entirely a ridiculous policy. Let’s be clear, wearing a mask while you walk into a restaurant and then taking it off when you sit down is mind-numbingly stupid. Plain and simple.

The fact that mask mandates somehow made big-box retailers safe, but attending church was still a “super-spreader event” highlights just how ridiculous the policy was. My sense is the big-box retailers and other monied interests outfits had lobbyists descend upon the Statehouse to present special-interest science that conveniently laid out which parts of people’s lives were “necessary.”

Now, on the discussion of leadership, this week’s political ploy hardly fits the bill. Standing up for what you believe in is an important aspect. But it is only part of it. Leadership is about molding opinions and perspectives, it’s about creating coalitions, and it’s about crafting long-lasting solutions.

Seizing the Governor’s pen for a few hours when he’s out of town may make headlines, no doubt. But everything that was done was just as quickly undone. There were no discussions, there was no collaboration, and there was no vision. Heck, if you wanted to really get the job done then why not end the whole state of emergency?

Ronald Reagan said it best; “The only experience you get in politics is how to be political.” Boy, was there a whole lotta politicking this week. Yet, Idaho still operates in a leadership vacuum. I am running for Governor to provide real solutions that benefit those outside of the political class. For those who, like me, are hungry for bold leadership, then I would encourage you to not support the status-quo who fail to address important issues. Quit voting for the same set of players that you already know. Idahoans want solutions not politics played with their families and freedoms. It’s time for something new.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0