Reader Comment: Humphreys: Parents Should Choose How Children are Educated, Not Politicians

Should parents or politicians choose how children are educated? The Idaho Education Association (IEA) is a major political player in the state and recently shared its attitude on that important question. IEA President Layne McInelly asserted, “Public schools are the foundation of our society...”

Think about that, the education industrial complex claims families are not the foundation of our society, but rather public schools are the foundation of society. This puts politicians and bureaucrats as the ultimate arbiters our children’s education. McInelly closed his tiresome sales pitch by emphasizing that Idaho’s educational system does not need any innovative ideas, like school choice, it only needs MORE MONEY! Surprise!

This worn-out scheme has been sold to us for many decades now. Idaho has dumped untold billions into a system that encourages conformity over creativity and standardization over self-realization. The result of all the years of status-quo in education: kids who cannot figure out which bathroom to use or which gender pronoun is acceptable.

Here is a beautiful method to education: give parents more educational options for their children. Public, charter, private, micro-school, and homeschool empower families to take control of their kids’ education instead of having political operatives impose a “one-size fits all” model. Our children’s potential should come before political agendas. Let the tax-dollars follow the kids and see how Idaho’s potential is unleashed by making a real investment into the rising generation.

It seems Idaho’s education system has been promoting itself instead of promoting students’ boundless potential. This institution is now less concerned about curriculum and more concerned about passing laws to put children under its instruction sooner. Look no further than the growing noise about universal pre-K. Yes, they want even younger kids in school to get ready for… school. Then the education establishment will rinse and repeat the tired sales pitch for more money.

The word education means “to lead forth.” It is our time to lead now. Parents should drive education, not political operatives. It certainly takes some money to provide a robust education system, but we must make a change that is more meaningful than money. We need an educational model to meet the needs of different families. Idaho needs school choice!

Ed Humphreys is a GOP Candidate for Idaho Governor.

