Reader Comment: How to decrease quality and increase cost of legal services for the state

Al Lance was able to accomplish something all of us agree is the best way to conduct the State’s legal business. That is to consolidate the office so that there can be uniform policies, assurance of across-the-board quality control of work product, and work sharing across agency lines. In those bad old days, it was not unusual for one agency to be periodically starved for legal help, while others had an overabundance. Without a uniform pay scale among agencies, it was difficult to prevent inter-agency pirating of legal talent.

Lawyers who are employed by the Attorney General cannot be used as non-attorney management, which occurred in those old days. Deputy Attorneys General serve at the pleasure of the Attorney General and are subject to dismissal for poor performance, while attorneys contracted by department heads may negotiate contracts providing assured job security, regardless of performance.

The five of us have been on the job in the type of system that House Bill 101 seeks to create and we can attest that it will be a dysfunctional system compared to the consolidated system implemented by Al Lance, which Lawrence Wasden operates in an efficient and cost-effective manner. The current system provides governmental agencies sound legal representation and independent legal judgment so that they can avoid costly mistakes. It ain’t broke and don’t need fixin’.