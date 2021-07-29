Reader Comment: Hospital contractor questions St. Luke's vaccine mandate

To conclude, I’d be willing to consent to take the COVID vaccine after it is approved, not created, or tested on human fetal cells, the VAERS database does not indicate thousands of possible injuries and deaths, and it is proven to be more effective than natural antibodies (which I have). It is my deeply held belief that any society that uses body parts of their aborted offspring to facilitate the health of the population is an egregious violation of natural law. This fascist push to force medical experimental without consent free from coercion, which you are a part of, is in violation of the International Human rights code, the Nuremberg Code, will not stop with the healthcare system, it will soon spread to many private businesses probably culminating in the unvaccinated being singled out and excluded. History shows this class division never turns out well. Until you start giving serious answers to my questions and the questions of others, many will resist the vaccine and the coercion.