Reader Comment: History is a good barometer

History is a good barometer of things to come, and I would say the lack of emergency declarations over the past 100 years show that this power has not been abused. Emergencies have rarely been declared, and when they have been, it has been to quickly free up funds from insurance and government agencies and get them to the people who need it most.

Emergency Declarations also protect our sacred and beautiful Public Lands. Fires, floods, and many other afflictions can impact our amazing, forested lands, much as Covid has ravaged our bodies. We cannot access federal funds to fight for our forests if the governor loses his emergency declaration powers.

I have learned in public service that many can have good intentions, but when lawmakers pass laws they come with unintended consequences. In this case, unexpected consequences can be billions of taxpayer dollars and dead Idaho citizens, why take the risk. Take up this issue next session in 2022, after we can look back and find out what can be improved upon, and find the common ground for the governor and the legislative branch. But right now the costs of being wrong are lives, and that is not an acceptable risk to me.