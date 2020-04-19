Reader Comment: Historians in a time of crisis

Many of Idaho’s state hospitals first opened during the 1880s and 1890s. In 1907, the Idaho Legislature created the State Board of Health, which established protocol for appropriate periods of quarantine for infectious diseases. This work served as the foundation upon which Idaho continued to expand its public health services into the 20th century.

But disease in Idaho has obviously changed since 1907. For example, tuberculosis first appeared in Idaho in the late 1930s and doctors found the disease difficult to monitor due to poor reporting. Gradually, new cases increased until 1953, when they began to drop. During this period, the disease experienced greater spread in Idaho’s more populous counties, and in response, the state created the Idaho State Tuberculosis Hospital in Gooding along with tuberculosis wards in other state institutions. As public health officials learned more about the disease and its spread, they were able to decrease the number of new cases and eventually close those special facilities.

Scientists today have learned from the tuberculosis crisis and other crises that came both before and after. This is how public health officials can continually adjust their responses to new emergencies. But scientists aren’t the only professionals to improve their methods based on what did or did not work previously.

Historians, too, learn from the past. We gather and analyze facts and craft historical narratives that are steeped in authenticity and trust. This is how we create the context to better understand what is happening now. And this process is why our profession is so vital in times of crisis. In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes, but hopefully, with the knowledge of how the State of Idaho addressed health crises historically, we are better prepared to think critically about and respond appropriately to the suggestions of our public health officials today.

HannaLore Hein was named Idaho State Historian in 2019 and is the first woman to serve in the position since 1956. She earned her B.A. in history and ethnic studies from the University of Colorado, Boulder and an M.A. in applied historical research from Boise State University. She is currently leading the Idaho State Historical Society’s efforts on Idaho Women 100, the statewide initiative commemorating and celebrating this history of women’s suffrage in Idaho.

