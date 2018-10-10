“See it, and you can be it.” That’s the inspiring message you’ll hear often from Jerome High School and University of Idaho alumna Michelle Aragon. Michelle, now a vice president in marketing at a global firm in New York City, recently joined myself and others on a trip to Jerome. We wanted a firsthand look at U of I’s Caminos al Futuro project, a focused effort to improve college-going in the community, especially among Hispanic youth.
This is a beautiful part of Idaho — clear blue skies, fields with growing crops, abundant silos and dairies and other signs of agriculture-based prosperity. But we’re working to make sure the view in communities like Jerome includes college education. Hispanics make up Idaho’s most rapidly growing demographic segment, but educational attainment still lags. A June study by The Education Trust found college attainment rates among Idaho’s adult Hispanic population are the nation’s lowest — only 12.7 percent of Idaho’s Latino adults age 25-64 have completed at least an associate degree, well below other groups in the state and national trends.
For more Idahoans to fulfill their potential, and for communities like Jerome to continue to thrive, we need to ensure post-secondary education is a visible part of people’s lives and plans. The Caminos al Futuro project, based at Jerome middle and high schools, is testing an approach to improve post-secondary readiness with 40 Hispanic eighth- through 12th-graders. U of I delivers highly targeted services and resources such as academic coaching, college counseling, summer programs and family engagement. U of I staff connect with students to ensure they’re getting the support they need to be ready for college — any college — and navigate admissions and related matters.
The students we connected with were shy, like most high school kids around adults asking prying questions. One question did draw some students out, though. What do you want to be when you grow up?” we asked. Professional soccer was a popular option. But at least two students said they wanted to be astronomers. A NASA summer program may have a lot to do with that, but from those answers and from talking with a passionate and caring staff at Jerome High, it was clear the Caminos al Futuro program was opening up a world of possibilities. Imagine the dinner-table conversations these future astronomers are having with younger siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles — conversations that help illustrate the attainable possibilities available through higher education.
Walk onto any dairy farm in Idaho, and you know how hardworking the people are, and that they want the best for their kids. In connecting with groups like the Idaho Hispanic Commission, and in forming U of I’s Latino Advisory Council, which Michelle recently joined, we’ve taken the view that just talking about helping students is not enough. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made. And I’m confident it will be sustained. The Caminos al Futuro project recently received a five-year, $548,000 USDA grant to continue its work.
While Jerome is just one community in Idaho, we’re learning a lot that can be applied to approaches for promoting college-going across the state. I hope the community and its future — its children — are getting the message that a college education is closer than it appears. See it, and you can be it.
