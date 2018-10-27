There are many reasons to vote to expand Medicaid this fall. It seems that the most important is to send a message to the majority of the current state Republican legislators, who are failing to solve a problem that is breaking the financial backs of Idaho families. It’s past time for action. As someone who is both a retired rural hospital administrator for Jerome and Blaine counties and a Stage 4 cancer survivor (with a 3-5 percent survival rate), I’m blessed to be here to vote Yes for Proposition 2 (Prop 2). Our legislature has demonstrated an inability to find other solutions and enact them.
We all know that health care costs are rising and placing great financial strain on Idaho families. If you follow this health care issue closely, you may also know that your tax dollars are going to pay for health care for people in other states because our state legislature refused to expand Medicaid. Idaho citizens put Prop 2 on the ballot this November 6 to help bring health care to the 62,000 hard-working Idahoans without insurance and to reduce health care costs.
After a career managing rural Idaho hospitals, I have seen the impact of inaccessible health care on the quality of life for Idaho families and the financial health of our communities and rural hospitals. Our county indigent and state catastrophic funds are depleted by the growing number of emergency room visits by working people who can’t afford insurance and can’t qualify for Medicaid. When people receive care in an emergency room (ER) and can’t pay for the visit, it is known as “uncompensated care.” This is one reason that St. Luke’s, St. Alphonsus, the Idaho Rural Health Association and health insurance companies support Prop 2. Uncompensated care drives hospitals’ charges up, so hospitals feel the financial strain, too, which increases our healthcare costs. Expanding Medicaid means more people can get care and avoid visiting the ER, and that keeps costs down for all of us.
Expanding Medicaid will bring our own federal tax dollars — money we already pay out which is right now being spent on health care for families in other states — back to Idaho, and create jobs in our communities. A study completed for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare projects that expanding Medicaid will bring nearly $400 million of our tax dollars back to Idaho.
Everyone needs healthcare at some point. Sometimes it’s a matter of life and death. When I was treated for my cancer in 2009, I had health insurance. I’m alive today because I had access to incredible care in Boise and Houston. Without my insurance, my family would have faced over $1 million in medical expenses. In 2016 and 2018, the legislature considered two bills to expand healthcare coverage, HB644 and HB464, which were supported by Representative Pence and Representative Toone in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and opposed by Representative Miller in my state legislative district. Miller has not supported Prop 2. Muffy Davis is clearly on the record in support of Prop 2. The opposition in the legislature largely comes from the majority party’s fear of spending state dollars on health care. Federal tax dollars will pay for 90 percent of the costs associated with expansion and this initiative will help keep rural hospitals in Jerome, Gooding and Blaine County open. That is a good deal for our communities and our families.
It’s time to send the message that we are done with legislators who are sitting back to see how this plays out, as if we all have all the time in the world, while lives are at stake. Please vote for Prop 2 on November 6 and tell Idaho legislators to take care of the business that affects our lives and pocketbooks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.