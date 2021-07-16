Reader Comment: Helping Education Dreams Come True for 20 Years

This year, I’m thrilled to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of IDeal, Idaho’s official 529 College Savings Program. It’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come and exciting to imagine how we can keep growing to help enable the professional and educational hopes and dreams of Idahoans.

Back in 2000, Idaho’s elected leaders resolved to help families and individuals plan for the rising costs of college and training programs. A governing board was established in 2001 and IDeal began opening its first accounts for savers across the state. Since its inception, IDeal has helped parents, grandparents, relatives and employers save for higher education, transformed the lives of Idahoans who have pursued their dreams, and contributed to a more educated and skilled workforce.

Much of this story is told by the numbers. In its first year, nearly 800 people opened IDeal 529 accounts. During the last two decades, that number has grown to over 60,000 savers; in 2020, a record 4,912 new accounts were opened. Account assets have grown significantly thanks to monthly contributions by account owners and the sound financial management of our investment partners, helping families save over $720 million for their education goals.