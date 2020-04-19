Reader Comment: Help businesses collect computers for students

If you or your company can volunteer to help us prepare these computers for distribution to students, please get involved in one of our community efforts across the state.

If you have money, of any amount, to donate to a special Internet for Students Emergency Fund we have created in the Idaho Community Foundation, please send in a donation. Just get it to the Idaho Community Foundation and earmark the contribution to the Internet for Students Emergency Fund.

This money will be used to help extend connectivity to as many students as we can.

IBE has created seven Community Activation Teams across the state, from Sandpoint in the Panhandle to Idaho Falls in the East. We are looking for community partners who can join us in narrowing, if not closing, this digital divide that we face.

Go to our website, idahobe.org/cap, and you can find a list of the chairs who are leading our CAP Teams in your community. Let them know that you want to help.

I recently saw a quote from St. Francis that reminded me of the Community Activation Project: “Start by doing what is necessary, then do what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”

Getting computers and internet service to thousands of Idaho students may seem impossible, but with your help we can make the impossible, possible. Thank you for your assistance. Please stay safe and healthy.

Rod Gramer is president of Idaho Business for Education

