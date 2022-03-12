 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reader Comment: Growing the Economy From the Bottom Up and Middle Out is Helping Revive the American Dream in Rural Idaho

Rudy Soto

Growing up in Idaho as the son of a farm worker and witnessing my dad work multiple jobs, to provide for my family, set a powerful example. It helped me learn from an early age that the American dream, while different for everyone, is worth believing in and striving for.

This last week, President Biden used his first State of the Union address to talk about where our country has been and where we are going.

The President mentioned a lot we can be proud of and even more to look forward to, especially in rural Idaho.

The country has faced deep challenges over the past year, and the people of rural Idaho know this better than anyone.

But rural communities are resilient, and as the success of rural Idaho goes, so goes the rest of the state and country.

That’s why the progress we made in rural Idaho over the past year is a good sign for everyone. By investing in water infrastructure and broadband, rural business opportunities and the food supply chain, USDA is helping communities build a foundation for sustained economic growth.

Here in Idaho, recent USDA Rural Development investments have helped build a new state-of-the-art facility for Kaniksu Health Services in Sandpoint, finance the new Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow, build a new workforce development and training center for the Idaho Rural Water Association in Boise, construct a new business development center in partnership with the East-Central Idaho Planning & Development Association and College of Eastern Idaho, and provide access to capital for entrepreneurs and rural businesses in the Twin Falls area through the Region IV Development Association.

These investments create jobs and economic opportunities that will strengthen and expand the middle class in rural areas. They help grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out like the President talked about. And they contribute to a well-rounded economy where the resources and wealth we build in rural Idaho stay right here in the Gem State.

And they’re just the beginning. In the State of the Union, President Biden highlighted the passage of the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are paving the way for increased education funding, modernizing our roads and bridges, beginning to replace poisonous lead pipes—so every child—and every American—has clean water to drink at home and at school, provide affordable high-speed internet for every American—urban, suburban, rural, and tribal communities.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s plan for the economy is already producing historic gains, and there’s room for everyone to participate, no matter what county they live in.

That’s why we’re optimistic that our best days lie ahead.

By giving everyone a fair shot at the American dream and providing equitable access to federal resources, we can each do our part to build a better America. That means making more things here at home, strengthening our supply chains and lowering costs for working families. It means giving people opportunities to make a good living without having to leave the communities we know and love.

For us, that means staying right here in rural Idaho and embracing the shift from the outdated trickle-down approach to one that centers workers, families, and small businesses.

Rudy Soto is the Idaho state director for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program.

