Reader Comment: Greg Lanting to run for District seat B in the Idaho Legislature

I am putting my hat in the ring for District 25 Seat B in the Idaho Legislature. District 25 is a newly numbered district that is nearly the same as the old District 24. This seat is currently held by Linda Wright Hartgen, who will be running for the District 25 Senate position as Lee Heider is retiring. The borders of this district are just slightly larger than the borders of the City of Twin Falls.

I grew up in the Hollister area on the family farm/ranch. I learned about the needs of farmers and this upbringing gave me the work ethic needed to be successful in life.

My public service has prepared me for this position. I was elected to four terms on the City Council in Twin Falls. I was Mayor for two of the sixteen years. In preparation for the City Council, I was on the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years. These two positions have given me the knowledge and insight into the needs of local governments.

I taught for 16 years and was a principal for 17 years in the Filer School District. My college education was all here in Idaho. I have an AA from the College of Southern Idaho, a BS from the University of Idaho, and a MA from the College of Idaho. I moved to the city of Twin Falls after college in 1976. These experiences gave me operational knowledge about the needs of schools and how we might focus our educational funding to get the biggest bang for our buck.

The two things I hear from citizens (the polls show the same thing) are the need to increase funding for quality public education and lower property taxes. So let’s combine the two priorities. Let’s properly fund education so that we can lower property taxes. If districts had the money they needed they would not need to rely so heavily on override levies. Also, use the huge state surplus to help districts with building bonds to further lower property taxes.

Another thought...how about eliminating the sales tax on groceries? That would give tax relief to most Idahoans. We would need to be sure we protect the city and county’s share of sales tax so they can maintain the services we expect from our local governments. This might be attained by moving internet sales tax into the state sales tax formula for distribution to local governments.

I plan to be very visible during this campaign and, if elected, during my term. Do not hesitate to come up and talk to me. Tell me your ideas and let’s discuss them. My campaign email is below. Use it to bring up topics for discussion. I promise I will run a clean campaign. My parents instilled in me how important it is to respect and listen to all people!

