Reader Comment: Gov. Little’s leadership during COVID-19 will have lasting impact on Idaho health care.

Gov. Little approached the COVID-19 pandemic like he approaches most challenges: with an eye toward deregulation and empowering Idahoans to rise to the occasion. His swift efforts to break down barriers to health care by increasing access to telehealth services and easing licensing laws enabled more Idahoans to stay healthy, invited more health care providers to help in the fight against COVID-19, and better positioned the Gem State to make a strong economic recovery. Now, Gov. Little is moving to make many of the flexibilities enacted during the public health crisis permanent, solidifying his commitment to improving Idaho health care.
To summarize the language in his executive order: If easing these rules and regulations were necessary to promote Idahoans’ health and welfare during an emergency, easing these rules and regulations is necessary to promote Idahoans’ health and welfare at any given time. And it’s as true as the day is long.
Government bureaucracy and red tape is a major contributor to the cost of doing business, including the business of health care. A 2017 report from the American Hospital Association found that health systems and hospitals spend a whopping $39 billion each year on regulatory compliance. Consumers ultimately pay the price through decreased access to providers and increased costs for the services they do receive.
The reforms Gov. Little embraced during the public health crisis focused heavily on increasing Idahoans’ access to health care. With more opportunity to innovate and meet patients’ needs, providers were able to expand their use of telehealth services. Idahoans living in traditionally-underserved communities found that they were able to access health care providers from the comfort of their home, and according to the governor’s office, more than 100,000 Idahoans utilized telehealth services during March through May of this year—as compared to 3,000 during the same time frame in 2019.
Additionally, medical licensing laws were loosened so that more qualified providers were able to begin treating Idahoans without first traversing mountains of red tape. Providers were still held to high standards and Idaho became more attractive as a place to practice health care.
Overall, more than 150 rules and regulations were suspended as a result of Gov. Little’s directive to state agencies to reduce red tape in response to COVID-19. The benefits of these reforms should not be temporary—and thanks to Gov. Little, they could be here to stay. But it’s up to the legislature to make them permanent.
This commonsense approach to regulation is true to form for Gov. Little. Since taking office, the Little administration has made deregulation a high priority, simplifying 75 percent of the state’s rules within months of assuming office. Just recently, Gov. Little issued an executive order to consolidate several agencies in order to increase oversight in occupational licensing. This reform will reduce costs for Idaho taxpayers and streamline the licensing process for many Idaho workers.
Gov. Little already put Idaho on the map as the least regulated state in the nation—a title that’s great for both individual freedom and economic freedom. But now his leadership during the tragic COVID-19 pandemic—and his efforts to find the silver lining through permanent deregulation—are putting Idaho on the map as a leader in public health.
Haley Holik is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Government Accountability
