Reader Comment: Give a moment to S.4139, preserve U.S. global leadership credentials

A cursory glance at the recent developments in Nigeria would help us understand how the region’s economies have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The violence, the job losses, the excruciating hunger, and gritty poverty, are not phenomena endemic and restricted to Nigeria. Nigeria is just a symptom of widespread suffering. Many other countries with even weaker economies than Nigeria are at risk. While physical effects are part of the quotidian life of every household in sub-Saharan Africa, the threat of population displacement, with many migrants during the depths of the Mediterranean, is a reality. Yet, all these scenarios describe the scale of costs that would otherwise be avoided through investment in global public health, particularly those in less developed economies. Are policymakers prepared to compound the Nigerian situation and that of the rest of the Third World by not utilizing Special Withdrawal Rights?