Reader Comment: Give a moment to S.4139, preserve U.S. global leadership credentials

In a country reeling with perpetual partisan polarization, the loss of global leadership credentials of the United States, and subsequent dependency by poor nations on developed economies as a result of COVID-19 can only be regulated by the adoption by the U.S. Senate of Bill S. 4139 that encourages support by International Financial Institutions (IFIs) to plug the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic in Third World countries. But what is Bill S. 4139 and how will its adoption save millions in the developing world? The S.4139 bill seeks to grant special drawing rights to countries so that they can meet the capacity to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its summary, the bill proposes that:
- debt relief for developing countries to IFIs
- protection of developing countries’ health care spending or other spending related to their responses to COVID-19, and
- emergency financial resources called Special Drawing Rights from the International Monetary Fund
Why is the developing world, particularly Africa, of concern? By 20th of April 2020, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), reported that Africa had only 22,303 cases in just five countries (Morocco. Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and Ghana). Right now, we may as well imagine how the situation changed in terms of cases. A literal flood. From a Third World perspective, the situation is gloomy. Back then, the International Monetary Fund Report in 2020 predicted a global economic downturn, and Oxfam International warned that half a billion people could be shoved into poverty. I think more than double this number have already drowned.
A cursory glance at the recent developments in Nigeria would help us understand how the region’s economies have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The violence, the job losses, the excruciating hunger, and gritty poverty, are not phenomena endemic and restricted to Nigeria. Nigeria is just a symptom of widespread suffering. Many other countries with even weaker economies than Nigeria are at risk. While physical effects are part of the quotidian life of every household in sub-Saharan Africa, the threat of population displacement, with many migrants during the depths of the Mediterranean, is a reality. Yet, all these scenarios describe the scale of costs that would otherwise be avoided through investment in global public health, particularly those in less developed economies. Are policymakers prepared to compound the Nigerian situation and that of the rest of the Third World by not utilizing Special Withdrawal Rights?
To the extent that only the US Congress can authorize the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the reluctance, delay, or complete failure to achieve this would mean a heavy burden on global economies.
Bill S.4139 does not burden American taxpayers in any way. Our proposal, then, to the U.S. Senate is not the same as scaling the heights of Everest: pass Bill S.4139 and, for the time frame the bill prescribes, ensure transparency among beneficiaries of the Special Drawing Rights while society is exorcized of the tenacious virus. Not only will the move display care for humanity, but it will also broadcast US credentials as a global leader even further!
Phillip Sibanda Nyaku , MA, is currently pursuing an MPA and a Doctorate in Political Science at Idaho State University, USA. His academic interests are in Comparative Politics and International Relations, Public Administration, and American Politics.
