Reader Comment: For some, more is never enough

Recently, some organizations in Idaho have been agitating for additional federal spending to finance direct subsidies to individuals. Some have even resorted to publicly displaying banners on a busy street in downtown Boise calling on elected officials to further increase spending.

Idaho has already received more than $2.5 billion in supplemental federal funding over the last several months, yet for some people, even this massive influx of debt-financed spending falls short of their ambitions.

For those who advocate socialized medicine, unearned income, and other handouts, there really is no amount of spending that would satisfy them.

I recently spoke to the Manager of the Budget & Policy Analysis Division of the Legislative Services Office (LSO), about the federal money flowing into Idaho. Even many elected officials are struggling to grasp the full scope of these federal funds and associated spending.

An updated summary of this spending was recently prepared for Idaho’s federal senators and legislative leadership. I strongly support this level of transparency being made available to the general public as well, so that everyone can have a greater understanding of what is taking place.