Reader Comment: Following COVID-19 policies helps save lives

The Idaho Business for Education Board of Directors, which represents nearly 250 businesses across Idaho, has unanimously voted to lend its full support to our local government officials – mayors, city councils, county commissions, school leaders and health district members – who are doing all they can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The difficult task of saving Idahoans from infection and death from this invisible enemy has fallen to these public servants who, when they accepted their responsibilities, had no idea that they would be charged with stopping the worst pandemic in 100 years.

They have had the unenviable burden of adopting policies that scientists and health care professionals confirm are the only proven tools we have right now to contain the virus until we have a vaccine that reaches all Idahoans.

Those policies include mandatory masks, safe distancing and limiting crowds where the virus can spread.