We are about halfway through summer, a season that many of us push to get in shape for so we can enjoy Idaho’s abundant outdoor activities with ease. But the goal of this comment is to keep weight loss, exercise and dieting simple throughout the summer and beyond.
There are far too many fad diets, crash diets, expensive “weight loss” products and misinformation circulating in the fitness industry and on the internet — so much that it confuses people and may end up offering little to no benefit in the long term.
Get to your best self for good by eating less, moving more and keeping things very simple. You’ll save money and feel better at the same time.
Overweight and obesity
Today, doctors and nurse practitioners use a special measure/ratio of weight to height called the body mass index or BMI to distinguish between someone who is underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. If a person’s BMI is between 25 and 29.9, he or she is considered overweight. If a person’s BMI is 30 or greater, he or she is considered obese.
The negative health risks associated with being overweight or obese have been known for more than 2,500 years. So why haven’t we conquered the epidemic of obesity? The answer is multifactored.
Our organs (stomach, intestines, pancreas) send special signals to our brain that trigger hunger and make us want to eat. And hunger is not a pleasant feeling. Another special system within our brain, called the reward system, promotes food intake. If you see or smell a food that is appealing, the reward system triggers the desire to eat, even if you are not hungry. Stress and slightly low blood sugars play a role and decrease our ability to resist certain food cues, too.
Dining out also poses challenges. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the average restaurant meal is four times bigger compared to a meal from the 1950s and that sugary drinks such as sodas increased from an average 7-ounce serving to 42 ounces today. Yikes!
Experts also say that Americans are eating fewer fruits, vegetables and whole grains. There is an increased availability of a variety of quick meals, palatable and affordable foods (fast food included). At the same time, many jobs today require little physical activity during the course of a work shift. And we also spend more time in front of screens with the boom of technology.
These are just a few reasons for the increase in overweight and obese Americans. This excess body fat places people at a higher risk for developing prediabetes, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer and other health issues. People who are obese tend not to live as long as people who are of normal weight.
Weight loss
This is so important, but how do you get there? One must eat less or move more. Doing both is better. Studies have compared different diets, and no single diet turns out better than another. A diet that reduces the number of calories you eat is best and can help you lose weight over time — as long as you are consistent and stick with it.
Avoid crash dieting. Sure, it can help you lose weight in a short amount of time, but crash dieting can have negative health effects. Since it’s not about long-term change, people usually go back to old habits and regain the weight that was lost. It’s best to Increase your activity and reduce your calories gradually over the long haul.
Food
Save your money and avoid expensive powders and pills that claim to help people lose weight. Again, the best way to make long-term change is to eat less. Eating should be focused on getting the right amount of food to fuel your body for your day — and that’s it.
Portion sizes should be small, and you should stick with simple ingredients and serving sizes. Preparing meals ahead of time is a great way to accomplish this. Preparing meals for your work week could be done on a Sunday if you work during the week. Then you don’t have to worry about what’s for lunch each day, and there is less of a chance you’ll grab something on the fly and consume more calories than you want.
Keep in mind that it is OK to get repetitive with meals and meal planning. For example, prepare a 4- to 6-ounce chicken breast, a cup of cooked rice and a cup of frozen vegetables for each lunch. The cost per meal? Approximately $2.43.
And if you are eating good sources of protein such as chicken or fish, you are probably already getting enough protein in your diet. Save your money, and skip the expensive protein shakes. Protein shakes should be a meal replacement, not a supplement.
Don’t reward yourself with food. Avoid that doughnut or cookie sitting in the break room. Reward yourself with a nice walk to celebrate an accomplishment instead.
Exercise
Exercise has many benefits. Exercise burns calories and body-fat stores. It benefits blood pressure and reduces stress. Objects are governed by the law of inertia, and so are humans. Sir Isaac Newton proposed more than 300 years ago that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion. Unless acted upon by a greater outside force, the object will remain in its current state.
Genius, right? A body at rest stays at rest, and a body in motion stays in motion. Take that walk by the gorgeous canyon rim in the evenings; circle the College of Southern Idaho campus (secret: it’s one mile around); or access the CSI fitness trail (it has equipment and great features that will help boost your fitness to the next level). It is best to get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week, and it is recommended to get 30 minutes of exercise a day, five to seven days per week. So get up, and get moving!
