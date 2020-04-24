Reader Comment: Finding a new respect for Idaho teachers

They also know there are limits to technology’s capacity to meet individual student needs. A computer does not replace a skilled teacher (and no one goes back years later to thank a machine for changing their lives for the better). Still, with a choice between no teaching and new, technology-based teaching, teachers throughout Idaho are using the tools at hand to give students a year’s worth of education.

Beyond academic concerns, teachers are also aware that a sizeable percentage of students find school to be the safest part of their lives, where warmth, food, acceptance, and success lie just across the threshold each day. These children long for a return to the comfort of their schools, their classrooms, and their teachers. Schools are making extraordinary efforts to ensure that sure hungry children are fed and stay-at-home children are taught.

Teachers here in Idaho and other states are part of a profession that has not been a rewarding one for the past couple of decades. The introduction of over-testing, the setting of unrealistic growth targets, the punitive measures when not all targets were met, the budget cuts never fully restored after the last recession, and a general devaluing of the teaching profession have contributed to teachers’ sense of sadness. Fewer and fewer young people are choosing to prepare for teaching careers.