To twist a phrase, the cud of government is munched exceeding slow, but just once in a while, we see definite improvement in how our federal land managers actually listen to and adapt to local concerns.
That’s been evident in recent years (Yep, it takes years sometimes.) in how the Bureau of Land Management is responding in new ways to local ranchers and multiple-use interests. Here are some examples:
One, changes in top management under the new administration signals a new approach. Transfers, retirements, new state directors and better “reach out” efforts to local communities are coming into place.
Fading, if not gone, are the old attitudes that we (the feds) own this land and you (the people) will use it only as we direct. I once witnessed a BLM factotum say the staff opposed an energy project because it would have intruded on land they liked to hunt. (The project, China Mountain Wind, collapsed in 2012 when BLM wouldn’t allow a permit.) So much for multiple use then under the previous administration.
Two, working with the state, the agency has implemented fire protection districts across the ranges and is now providing used, but good, equipment to give these fire protection associations the tools to jump on fires before they become conflagrations. (IC 38-104).
Recently, the Southern Idaho BLM gifted used fire engines and trucks to be pre-positioned on ranches for first-line use by the ranchers themselves (Times-News, Oct. 6, 2019). It’s a common sense move which we should all appreciate.
This recent summer, fires in Southern Idaho consumed less than 300,000 acres of rangeland, way below the peak fires of decades past, like the Murphy Fire of 2007, which burned over 600,000 acres, an area not much smaller than the entire state of Rhode Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Three, the agency actually — wait for it – has begun to recognize – wait for it – the value of grazing to keep fire-prone Western lands in better control and reduce fire’s intensity.
Whoddathunkit! The BLM will actually let cows — cows, mind you, cows! – eat down range grasses and thereby reduce range fuel loads. Wow!
“Less grass-less fire” is a principle known to ranchers for decades, but it’s been lost in the recent strident eco-environmentalism of save-the-planet interest groups and Al Gore politicians who see the West as one huge national park. Federal land mangers knew this too, but the “anti-grazing” forces in DC lobbies and the Obama agency corridors overwhelmed this common sense, as some former local feds will tell you privately.
One good measure of the change is the primal-scream bellowing now being heard from eco-groups which oppose even light uses on public lands; recent changes to allow more controlled grazing have brought wild eco-hysteria of “we’re on the eve of destruction.” (August, 2019) That’s how they solicit your money.
It’s a needed balance that’s being re-struck. No one’s giving ranchers a free pass. No one’s letting cattle graze on inappropriate locations. No one’s allowing grazers to collude (love that word, now in common use) to despoil public lands. There’s a recognition that grazers too are conservationists, among the best. They have to be; it’s their livelihood. More importantly, it’s the land they love, their heritage. God’s country.
Sure, we all need to assure habitat for wildlife, recreation, energy development, as well as grazing. That’s called multiple use.
It’s a welcome change indeed to see the BLM respond in this way. Let’s build on that. One swallow, we are told, does not a summer make. True enough, but it’s still a swallow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.