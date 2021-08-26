Reader Comment: FDA Approval May Prevent Crisis

In many disasters, Idaho’s nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers have volunteered to go into harm’s way to help. As recently as last year, they headed to New York and Seattle to give their counterparts a hand with COVID patients. Now, we find ourselves in the place where we need help.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any help to be had. Idaho is on its own.

Hospitals across the country are in the same position – bursting at the seams with no end in sight. Hospitals and healthcare entities have worked for years preparing and planning for disasters, individually and jointly. Your friends and neighbors in healthcare constantly work to assure patients have a place for the care they need, but we’ve reached a breaking point. As a result, that care may not be where or as fast as you’d like it to be.

Hospitals are doing everything they can to prepare for a firestorm that is no longer in the distance. The storm is here. For those of you who do your part, our thanks. For those who were on the fence waiting for FDA approval of a vaccine, my hope is you will now join the efforts to build that viral fire break before things burn out of control.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0