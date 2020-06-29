Reader Comment: Farmers keep food on our tables in good times and bad. Now, Idaho’s farmers need our support.

This is what our farmers and ranchers dedicate their lives to: producing something that helps, sustains, and nourishes people. But family farms cannot survive on goodwill alone. Just as they keep American families fed, they too need to feed their families, pay their employees, and stay solvent to see another season.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, I have worked with all of the Idaho delegation and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to address our farmers’ and ranchers’ needs. Secretary Perdue has led the USDA in purchasing surplus crops, finding new pathways for products to get to those in need, and instituted the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. This assistance is critical to helping farmers survive this storm, but our agricultural economy will only survive with the strong support of our communities.

The very best way people can show their support for Idaho’s agricultural producers is by gratefully and graciously enjoying the fruits of their labor. The next time you visit the grocery store, pick up some Idaho potatoes or milk from Idaho’s dairy cows. Grill a steak from cattle raised in the Gem State’s wide open spaces and pair it with peas and lentils cultivated in the Palouse. Everything that you do helps, and Idaho’s farmers and ranchers thank you for helping them weather a season of life that’s been unlike any other.