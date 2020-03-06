Reader Comment: Facts Don’t Discriminate

If there is a culture war being waged, it is not the Idaho legislature waging it. Contrary to headlines you may have read, the Idaho Vital Statistics Act, H 509, does not ban transgender individuals from making changes to their birth certificates. This gender-blind bill addresses important constitutional questions raised by a federal lawsuit, F.V. v Barron. As required by that court ruling, it provides a uniform process which may be used by anyone to amend material facts on birth certificates. It also includes language establishing the important, and even compelling, interest of the state in maintaining accurate records and clear definitions in the law. It is a rational, science-based policy, drafted with the interests of all Idahoans in mind.