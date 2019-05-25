A ruling by the Interior Department’s Office of Hearings and Appeals has set aside 18 final Burley BLM livestock grazing decisions covering 21 grazing allotments in the Berger Tract area of southern Idaho. The decisions authorized destruction of sagebrush and other treatment across 7,847 acres of recovering shrubsteppe habitat near Salmon Falls Creek.
There are four occupied sage-grouse leks within two miles of the Berger allotments on the west side of Salmon Falls Creek. The Berger area has been identified as habitat for many sensitive migratory songbirds, native raptors, kit fox and other species of conservation concern.
BLM’s decisions had authorized use of mechanical chaining, harrowing and chemical herbicides to destroy the shrubs that are crucial for wildlife survival. BLM also proposed to plant more exotic Siberian wheatgrass.
The appeals ruling found: “Although the Berger allotments are assessed as seedings, that should not provide BLM with a license to destroy re-emerging native vegetation that is beneficial to diverse ecological and wildlife communities for the sole purpose to maintain extraordinarily high livestock stocking rates.”
“We have been working since 2007 to conserve the recovering sagebrush steppe in the Berger grazing allotments, at first with the BLM in their working group and then through the NEPA process,” Julie Randell, conservation chairperson for the local National Audubon Society Prairie Falcon Chapter in Twin Falls, said in a statement. “We strongly believe BLM’s decision to increase livestock forage by destroying native plant communities essential to native wildlife in this unique area, not far from Twin Falls, is wrong. As the decision noted, it goes against BLM’s mandate to ‘manage public land for multiple uses while conserving natural, historical and cultural resources.’ More than a hundred bird species were painstakingly documented using the Berger allotments in a three-year monthly bird survey by Red Willow Research and Prairie Falcon Chapter members. Though we believe Berger’s native plant communities and its wildlife to be heavily impacted by BLM’s current management of livestock grazing, we are very thankful the Office of Hearings and Appeals concluded ‘that [BLM’s] prescribed vegetation treatments targeting native sagebrush and other native plant communities are inconsistent with the fundamentals of rangeland health and lack a rational basis.’ This is a win for wildlife.”
“The Berger situation illustrates how BLM across the West is spending vast sums of taxpayer dollars destroying native vegetation to try to perpetuate unsustainable numbers of livestock,” Katie Fite said in statement. “Instead of acting to conserve sage-grouse and a wealth of native wildlife species, BLM is actually wiping out their habitat so the species aren’t an impediment to politically powerful public lands ranchers’ full-throttle grazing desires.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.