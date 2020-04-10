Reader Comment: Easter is a time to focus on faith, family, and fellowship

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For Christians in Idaho and throughout the world, Easter Sunday culminates a Holy Week when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

People of faith naturally call upon God during times of distress, including now as we are experiencing a worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19.

Coronavirus has certainly changed our world temporarily – the way we work, educate, shop, socialize, and the way we worship.

This Easter Sunday, Teresa and I will attend church services remotely by ourselves but still together with our friends and community members.

Yes, we would like to worship in our traditional fashion, but these are unique times and unique circumstances.

Rather than being surrounded by friends and families in crowded church pews, this Easter Sunday will be a day of quiet, personal reflection and prayer.

It will also be a day for us to ponder the response Jesus gave when asked about the greatest commandment.

Jesus said the first and greatest commandment is to love the Lord our God with all our heart, with all our soul, and with all our mind. The second, he said, is to love your neighbor as yourself.