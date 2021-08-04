Reader Comment: Early Childhood Education Starts with Us

The curriculum that is used, by law, is approved by the local school board. In most school districts, committees of teachers, parents, and administrators review the curriculum before it is presented to the board.

These are locals making the educational decisions for our community’s children.

Teachers are always looking for additional ways to engage their students in learning. While curriculum (i.e. textbooks) are approved by the school board, teachers can bring in additional resources to help students get excited about what they are learning.

This can take many forms from classroom libraries to online videos. Often, teachers work together to find the very best resources for their students. Anytime a parent has a concern or questions about what is being taught in their child’s classroom, they can simply contact the teacher or principal. If the content isn’t something they think should be used with their child, they can opt out of specific learning activities. If they feel the content is objectionable, they can voice their concern with the principal or program director. Remember, these are people in our community who are making these decisions about what can be in the classroom; materials are not sent down from some federal agency.