Reader Comment: Don't cut Medicaid in a pandemic

As a physician, I have seen firsthand the challenges that COVID-19 is creating for Idahoans. I’m watching our hospitals and clinics fill up with sick patients and fear for when we have to start choosing who gets medical attention. I see the toll it’s taking on my patients as they battle with losing jobs, virtual learning for their children, supporting their families while staying safe, and managing their own health. The impact on mental health is substantial as many navigate these challenges that are exacerbated by living paycheck to paycheck. Now, more than ever, we need to ensure Idahoans have access to health coverage and care that helps them stay healthy.

One thing that has gone right in 2020 is the start of Medicaid expansion, which has ensured more Idahoans can enroll in health coverage and access care throughout this pandemic. Prior to Medicaid expansion, people were delaying care until it became a crisis. So many Idahoans were sick and not getting the care they needed—until now. One of my patients has a history of cancer, but was unable to afford continuous follow up care. She now has health insurance through Medicaid and has been able to get the biopsies she needs to manage her illness.