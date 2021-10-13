Reader Comment: Don’t Forget! Flu Vaccination is Important Too

As you move throughout your day, you begin to notice that you feel a bit run down, you are beginning to cough, your head is starting to ache, and you think you might have a fever. Do you have COVID? Or is it the flu?

The symptoms of flu and of COVID are similar, and both diseases spread in a similar manner through particles in the air when someone infected coughs, sneezes or talks. The differences are 1) the onset of symptoms following exposure is faster for the flu (1-4 days) than it is for COVID (typically 5 days, but can appear 2-4 days after infection), 2) the length of time you can spread the illness (flu – 7 days, COVID – 10 days or longer with severe illness), and 3) how contagious the virus might be (COVID is generally more contagious).

As the leaves begin to change, and we enter the fall season, we know that flu season also begins to ramp up. During these uncertain times of the COVID pandemic, it is more important than ever to do all we can to prevent the flu. Flu prevention techniques are similar to those that help us avoid getting COVID. Wash your hands, wear a mask indoors and when you can’t be physically distant from others, stay home when you’re feeling ill, and most importantly – get vaccinated! If you haven’t yet received the COVID vaccine, you can get it at the same time you get your flu vaccine. You need both vaccines to be protected from flu and from COVID.