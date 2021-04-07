Reader Comment: Doing the Right Thing

I’m intimately familiar with the scientific contention on this question. In 1999 I was president of the Idaho Chapter of the American Fisheries Society and led our group of scientists to adopt a position statement that said, “If society wants to recover Snake River salmon and steelhead, then one biologically required action will be to remove the four lower Snake River dams.” We worded it carefully to avoid telling the public what they should want, and we limited it just to what science said would be needed to restore these fish.

While 94 percent of member scientists voted to support it, I was excoriated by the remaining 6 percent. Their criticisms were focused less on the truth of the statement and more on their concern about scientists appearing to engage in “advocacy,” despite our careful wording.

Today, apparently, advocacy be damned! Scientists now are signing group letters saying the same thing we concluded 22 years ago – and then going the extra step of calling for dam removal. I say science can and should inform such decisions by the public, but as my critics in the past argued, scientists alone should not seek to impose their value judgements. While we fish biologists admittedly love fish, what do we know about the interests of those who support keeping these dams? Probably not much.