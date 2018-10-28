I support Proposition 2 with the caveat that there is considerable work that needs to happen to make it work in a fiscally responsible way and take steps to help all Idahoans get access truly affordable market-based health insurance. Too many Idahoans are one surgery away from financial ruin.
Here is some background: Individuals in this gap do not qualify for Medicaid or health insurance subsidies because they don’t make enough money (about $12,000 annually) leaving many without affordable healthcare or insurance. While Prop 2 would expand Medicaid to those in that gap, an estimated 60,000 people, about 500,000 Idahoans, those in the individual insurance market, who make too much to qualify for subsidies, are being forced out of the market because of soaring premium costs as much as $2500 a month for some families. The individual insurance market is simply unsustainable according to a report on the Idaho Department of Insurance website: https://doi.idaho.gov/consumer/FactsMyths
Prop 2 would allow those in the gap to qualify for Medicaid. It is estimated that the program will cost Idaho taxpayers $10.5 million and $4.7 billion in federal dollars to fund the program over 10 years. (In many states where they expanded Medicaid to the gap populations, they significantly under estimated the costs.) I hope the legislature includes safe guards to help people out — not enslave them in poverty. Expansion should include small monthly premiums, copays for doctor’s appointments and higher copays for non-emergency ER visits to encourage personal responsibility.
Alternatives to expanding Medicaid outright would be to allow people in the gap to buy plans on the exchange and qualify for subsidies and let those who self-insure buy plans that fit their needs and not make them purchase all 54 elements required in the Affordable Care Act. This could also help those who don’t qualify for subsidies.
Another expansion idea that the Otter/Little Administration pursued in the last session was to take the sickest in the high-risk pool (self-insured) and move them to Medicaid which would have made the individual risk pool healthier and could have bent down the premium costs, which would also require a federal waiver.
Bringing down health insurance costs is the tip of the iceberg. We also have to tackle healthcare costs. There needs to me more transparency in the whole process so healthcare providers compete for business, same with insurance carriers. Patients need to be in the driver’s seat.
