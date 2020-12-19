Reader Comment: Crop insurance critical to Idaho’s farmers

My family has been farming in southeastern Idaho for more than 100 years. My children are the fifth generation to grow up on a farm in this area.
I operate Kress Ag Partnership with my husband, Cordell.
We have the best of both worlds on our farm. Cordell is an engineer and I went to school for accounting.
My focus is around business management and Cordell spends most of his time in the field. We learned really early in our farming career that good data helps you make good decisions.
Good decisions are critical where we farm. We are in a high desert situation, 5,500 to 6,000 feet above sea level. We grow all dry land crops out here. We don’t have irrigation water on our farm so we rely on rain for everything.
Our farm is based around wheat and safflower. We also incorporate mustard and dry peas and are trying to work a little bit with winter canola.
The weather is extreme and that is probably one of the most difficult things about farming here.
Last June, we spent the better part of one night below freezing. So, you can imagine my husband and I spent the better part of the night not sleeping.
It’s really frustrating when all of your blood, sweat and tears is out there on the line and Mother Nature is calling the shots at that point.
Fortunately, we have crop insurance.
Crop insurance is one of those things that lets you sleep a little bit better at night because it protects you from the risks of Mother Nature. It means if you have a crop failure, or you have a yield that is not what it could have been, you won’t be out of business.
The public-private partnership of crop insurance is the best way to insure your crop. The protection crop insurance products offer today help farmers manage weather risks, and the markets, so they can stay in business and grow the essential food, fiber and fuel products that are critical to our nation’s safety and security.
Crop insurance is extremely popular with farmers because it is very reliable. Farmers bought 1.1 million crop insurance policies last year.
I’ve spent some time in Washington talking to our lawmakers about farming. I always try to help them understand that farming is not just a job – it’s a passion, it’s a lifestyle.
For farm families, it is our world.
We are grateful that Congress maintained our strong system of crop insurance in the 2018 Farm Bill. As the new leaders take office in Washington, we hope they will keep crop insurance affordable and widely available.
Now more than ever it is needed to help farmers produce a reliable, high-quality and affordable food supply for our nation.
Jamie Kress operates Kress Ag Partnership with her husband Cordell in Rockland, Idaho.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!