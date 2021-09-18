Reader Comment: Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho

Imagine having to be admitted to a hospital and to have your age be one of the deciding qualifiers to receive care. That’s the scenario in Idaho right now. Recently, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare took the unprecedented step of using age to determine whether someone will receive hospital care. By activating “crisis standards of care”, a state agency charged with protecting public health, is now allowing hospitals to pick and choose who will get treatment and who will not.

On behalf of our nearly 185,000 members across Idaho, we recognize these are some of the most difficult and challenging times we’ve faced but there is no doubt the Patient Care Strategies for Scarce Resource Situations unfairly uses age discrimination to ration care. Instead, we believe those entrusted with making health care decisions at state and local levels should be guided by current science and the clinical needs of individual patients and not a discriminatory crisis plan created last year.

Using the categories of age to determine whether someone receives care is wrong. Plain and simple. The estimation of potential “life years” an individual has does not equate to the value of a life. Not only are all lives worth saving but there is no way one can compare an individual’s value to society, family and self-based on number of years.