Reader Comment: Crapo Should Support Paid Family Leave

Strong families are the foundation of strong communities, and when families are not healthy, societies struggle to flourish. Serving as the President of the Board of Family Advocates, I’ve spent years helping parents and children strengthen their relationships. We focus on building a better community by keeping families healthy, stable, and preventing child abuse. Various elements help build a strong family, but the first few months of a child’s life are critical. All parents should have the option for Paid Family Leave to help develop strong bonds after the birth or adoption of their child, giving them the best opportunity to build a strong foundation. I encourage Senator Crapo and other Idaho Congressional leaders to support Paid Family Leave solutions.

As families work to overcome the economic outcome of the “COVID Curveball” they should not be forced to choose between their financial well-being and the well-being of their children. Problems arising from financial insecurity around having kids make it harder for the working class, and young Americans to start families. Many parents who are just starting their families are made to choose between important family time with a newborn or adopted child and paying bills. Sadly, only 19% of Americans have access to paid family leave, and with increased living expenses having a child brings, 23% of mothers go back to work within two weeks after giving birth or adopting a child. Early bonding between a parent and child is imperative, this is why providing paid family leave to all families is essential to building strong families.

Studies show that women with 12 weeks of paid leave report fewer depressive symptoms and better mental and physical health. After taking paid leave, mothers are 39% less likely to go on public assistance and 40% less likely to need food stamps. Ultimately, providing every family the chance to start strong by ensuring they have time together to bond after the adoption or birth of a child without the fear of increased debt, is one of the best opportunities we can give families to succeed.

It’s easy to see that families and society benefit when parents have time to develop strong bonds at the beginning of a child’s life. Imagine the positive impact paid family leave could have on our nation. Imagine the financial and mental stress it could eliminate from parents who welcome a new baby or adopted child into their home by spending the first few months at home adjusting to parenthood and bonding together.

I encourage Senator Crapo to support bipartisan Paid Family Leave plans that support families after the birth or adoption of a child. Plans that provide parents the flexibility to continue their careers and raise a family without risking their financial stability and mental or physical health.

Cat Jones is a small business owner and former Board President for Family Advocates.

