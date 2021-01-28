Reader Comment: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Importance

The COVID-19 vaccine is probably the most discussed topic around the global dinner table. We’ve been following its development including guidance from the CDC, medical experts, and the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The consensus among public health experts is that these are safe, effective vaccines. We believe they are key for Idaho to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community.
The development of the COVID-19 vaccine is an historic achievement for medical science. Operation Warp Speed is an undeniable success in investing federal resources to build the manufacturing infrastructure and distribution network for a vaccine even before it has FDA approval. This effort alone shaved months, if not years, off the typical timeline for vaccine development. All of this while adhering to rigorous FDA standards for clinical trials and patient safety is truly unprecedented.
Find out what you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing the development of COVID-19. They appear to exceed the impact of traditional flu vaccines (which typically range up to 60%); while, to date, showing low instances of significant side effects. This combined with the health risk of COVID-19 disease makes these vaccines the most significant benefit to public health in decades…if we take it.
While the development of the vaccine has been an incredible success, the sheer scope of distributing billions of doses across our nation and around the globe to make it available to every segment of our population is now our greatest challenge. It will take months for everyone who wants the vaccine to receive it.
A key consideration as well is who is available to receive the vaccine first. You may have seen news coverage as federal and state public health experts wrestle with the task of orderly distribution to maximize disease prevention and protect the most vulnerable or high-risk individuals.
Find out where you can get a test for COVID-19 in the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia.
As we write this, the first phase included healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Starting Jan. 12 first responders and teachers as well as pre-K—12 education staff were eligible.
Next on Feb. 1 will come people ages 65 and up, as well as essential front-line workers who keep our society operating, including public grocery and food industry employees. Additional phases will follow. While that information is constantly changing, we know it will be well into the spring, maybe even early summer, before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.
It’s crucial to remember that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a choice, like other vaccines. Again, the consensus among public health experts is the COVID-19 vaccine is low risk and is a safe, highly effective choice to help reduce or stop the spread of a deadly global pandemic. The benefit to higher-risk individuals is profound. They especially should take the vaccine as soon as it’s available.
Suppose you’re younger and healthier and not a high priority, front line worker. In that case, there will be months of study of vaccine results before it is even available to you for you to understand results and potential risks.
As always, discussing your healthcare choices with a trusted doctor or nurse is always important. You can also find more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine at websites for the CDC and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
What we know now is that when the COVID-19 vaccine is available, taking it will not only protect you, but it’ll help protect those you love and our community. That, in turn, will help our society and our economy get moving again.
This past year has been unlike any one in recent memory of our society. It wasn’t easy for sure. The COVID-19 vaccine offers all of us one of the best paths forward to a better day in Idaho, in America, and across the world.
See vaccination progress by state, learn about side effects, and find out when you might be eligible for a shot
Dr. Steve Lucht is the Medical Director for Blue Cross of Idaho
Steve Olson is the Director of Pharmacy Management at Blue Cross of Idaho
Dr. Casi M. Wyatt, Board certified in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine, also contributed to this commentary.
The above information does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. Always seek the advice of your treating health care professional or other qualified health care provider to assess your medical condition, allergies, or pre-existing health conditions before receiving any vaccination.