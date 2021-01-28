Reader Comment: COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Importance

The COVID-19 vaccine is probably the most discussed topic around the global dinner table. We’ve been following its development including guidance from the CDC, medical experts, and the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The consensus among public health experts is that these are safe, effective vaccines. We believe they are key for Idaho to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community.

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine is an historic achievement for medical science. Operation Warp Speed is an undeniable success in investing federal resources to build the manufacturing infrastructure and distribution network for a vaccine even before it has FDA approval. This effort alone shaved months, if not years, off the typical timeline for vaccine development. All of this while adhering to rigorous FDA standards for clinical trials and patient safety is truly unprecedented.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing the development of COVID-19. They appear to exceed the impact of traditional flu vaccines (which typically range up to 60%); while, to date, showing low instances of significant side effects. This combined with the health risk of COVID-19 disease makes these vaccines the most significant benefit to public health in decades…if we take it.