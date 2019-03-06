Try 3 months for $3

A reader comment titled “Totaling the impacts of proposed projects” written by Stephen Hartgen and Terry McCurdy was published in the Opinion section of the Sunday, Feb. 23 edition of the Times-News.

If you read the entire article, it did a good job of illustrating the current and future impacts to the local property owners on the amount of property taxes they will be expected to pay. Property taxes stay local and are used to improve our communities.

In the case of the Twin Falls School District, as the article pointed out, there are no future schools being planned and the current school bonds levies will be eventually paid off.

I provided the authors the “The Breakdown” portion of the information and upon further analysis, errors were made in the calculations. Because of those errors, I believe the it is important to publish the corrected breakdown. I have removed the School District portion per my statement above.

Assumptions

3.75% Bond Interest Rate

Average Home Price $182,500

20 year bond amorization

Home Value with Homeowner’s Exemption $91,275

Property Tax for City of Twin Falls Average Home $1,724

Projects

City of Twin Falls Fire Stations

Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$36,000,000 $2,560,000 $3,440,000,000 0.00074459 $68

City of Twin Falls Recreation District

Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$35,000,000 $2,490,000 $3,440,000,000 0.00072391 $66

Twin Falls County Fairground Event Center

Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$10,000,000 $711,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00012404 $11

Twin Falls County Jail

Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$60,000,000 $4,269,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00074425 $68

Twin Falls County Judicial Center

Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$25,000,000 $1,779,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00031010 $28

Totals

Project Cost Yearly Cost Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase

$166,000,000 $11,809,000 0.00264689 $241

14 percent per $100,000 of property value at .00264689 equals $264

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bradford Wills

Twin Falls County Assessor

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments