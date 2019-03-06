A reader comment titled “Totaling the impacts of proposed projects” written by Stephen Hartgen and Terry McCurdy was published in the Opinion section of the Sunday, Feb. 23 edition of the Times-News.
If you read the entire article, it did a good job of illustrating the current and future impacts to the local property owners on the amount of property taxes they will be expected to pay. Property taxes stay local and are used to improve our communities.
In the case of the Twin Falls School District, as the article pointed out, there are no future schools being planned and the current school bonds levies will be eventually paid off.
I provided the authors the “The Breakdown” portion of the information and upon further analysis, errors were made in the calculations. Because of those errors, I believe the it is important to publish the corrected breakdown. I have removed the School District portion per my statement above.
Assumptions
3.75% Bond Interest Rate
Average Home Price $182,500
20 year bond amorization
Home Value with Homeowner’s Exemption $91,275
Property Tax for City of Twin Falls Average Home $1,724
Projects
City of Twin Falls Fire Stations
Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$36,000,000 $2,560,000 $3,440,000,000 0.00074459 $68
City of Twin Falls Recreation District
Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$35,000,000 $2,490,000 $3,440,000,000 0.00072391 $66
Twin Falls County Fairground Event Center
Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$10,000,000 $711,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00012404 $11
Twin Falls County Jail
Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$60,000,000 $4,269,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00074425 $68
Twin Falls County Judicial Center
Est. Project Cost Yearly Cost Tax Base Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$25,000,000 $1,779,000 $5,736,000,000 0.00031010 $28
Totals
Project Cost Yearly Cost Levy Rate Est. Annual Increase
$166,000,000 $11,809,000 0.00264689 $241
14 percent per $100,000 of property value at .00264689 equals $264
